QUEBEC CITY — The Quebec government is putting three cities in the Canadian province into lockdown beginning Thursday following a sharp rise in coronavirus infections.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced Wednesday that schools and non-essential businesses will close and the curfew will be moved ahead to 8 p.m. in Quebec City, Levis and Gatineau. He says the situation is alarming.
The new restrictions do not affect the Montreal area.
Canada’s most populous province of Ontario is expected to announce new pandemic restrictions Thursday amid a new wave of infections.
