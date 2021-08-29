In this Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, photo Sheriff's Police Sgt. Bonnie Busching tests a virtual meeting with a tablet at the Cook County Sheriff's Office in Chicago. The Cook County Sheriff's Office has started putting people having a crisis face to face with mental health professionals before they lash out at deputies or try to harm themselves and to do it they're taking a page out of countless businesses forced hold their meeting virtually. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)