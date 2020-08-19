FILE- In this Dec. 18, 2019, file photo, Rep. Ross Spano, R-Fla., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington. Spano is facing a primary challenge from Lakeland City Commissioner Scott Franklin. Spano is a first term congressman who has faced ethics investigations over alleged campaign finance violations. The district sits just east of Tampa and leans Republican. (House Television via AP)