FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2020, file photo, a medical team treats a patient infected with COVID-19 in one of the intensive care units (ICU) at the Severo Ochoa hospital in Leganes, outskirts of Madrid, Spain. Europe’s second wave of coronavirus infections has struck well before flu season even started. Intensive care wards are filling up again and bars are shutting down. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)