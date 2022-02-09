FILE - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla.,Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. The rocket is carrying a batch of Starlink satellites. Spacex's newest fleet of Starlink satellites are tumbling out of orbit because of a geomagnetic storm. In an online update Tuesday, Feb. 8, Elon Musk's company reported that up to 40 of the 49 small Internet-service satellites launched last Thursday have either re-entered the atmosphere and burned up, or are on the verge of doing so. (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP)