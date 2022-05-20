FILE - Homeland Security logo is seen during a joint news conference in Washington, Feb. 25, 2015. Nina Jankowicz, the former head of a widely criticized disinformation board, faced a torrent of sexist profanities on social media and menacing emails filled with rape or death threats. And she is not alone as women around the globe who have risen to powerful government positions have faced an overwhelming crush of online harassment, stalking and abuse. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)