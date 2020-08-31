FILE - A woman uses her phone as she passes by the ByteDance headquarters in Beijing, China, on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The Chinese government is complicating the U.S.-government-ordered sale of U.S. TikTok assets. China on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 introduced export restrictions on artificial intelligence technology, seemingly including the type that TikTok uses to choose which videos to spool up to its users. That means TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, would have to obtain a license to export any restricted technologies to a foreign company. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)