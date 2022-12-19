FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sworn in before a House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus crisis hearing, July 31, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Fauci steps down from a five-decade career in public service at the end of the month, one shaped by the HIV pandemic early on and the COVID-19 pandemic at the end. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP, File)