From left, sisters Audrey and Jubilee Colon pick out new backpacks at a Chicago Public Schools back-to-school supply giveaway at Theodore Roosevelt High School in Chicago, on July 22, 2022. This back-to-school shopping season, parents, particularly in the low-to-middle income bracket, are focusing on the basics like no-frills rain boots, while also trading down to cheaper stores, including second-hand clothing, as surging inflation takes a toll on their household budgets. (AP Photo/Claire Savage)