FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. DeSantis may be months away from publicly declaring his presidential intentions, but his potential rivals aren’t holding back. A half dozen high-profile Republican White House prospects have begun courting top political operatives in states like New Hampshire and Iowa. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)