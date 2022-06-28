FILE - This screen shot from video, shows former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, during his Zoom hearing in the 67th District Court in Flint, Mich., on Jan. 18, 2020. A judge had no authority to issue indictments in theFlint water scandal,the Michigan Supreme Court said Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in an extraordinary decision that wipes outcharges against former Gov. Snyder, his health director and seven other people (67th District Court in Flint via AP, file)