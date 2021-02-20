FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2020, file photo an election worker sorts vote-by-mail ballots at the Miami-Dade County Board of Elections in Doral, Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, proposed an array of voting changes, while state lawmakers have introduced legislation that makes it harder to vote by mail. To explain the efforts, Florida Republicans point not to evidence of problems but to the potential for voter fraud and suspicion about the process.“We want everyone to vote, but we don’t want anyone to cheat," DeSantis said Friday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)