In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Albert Taylor Jr., 76, pushes a walker with supplies gathered from a distribution site, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in the Treme neighborhood of New Orleans. Full restoration of electricity to some of the hardest-hit areas of Louisiana battered to an unprecedented degree by Hurricane Ida could take until the end of the month, the head of Entergy Louisiana warned Saturday. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)