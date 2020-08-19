FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2018, photo released by Oman News Agency, Oman's Sultan Qaboos, left, greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Muscat, Oman. A surprise visit to Oman by Netanyahu appears to have opened the floodgates for a series of appearances by senior Israeli officials in Gulf Arab states, thrusting the once secret back channels of outreach into public view. (Israeli Prime Minister's Office via AP)