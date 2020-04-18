In this April 10, 2020 file photo, Adams Elementary School third-grade teacher Lisel Corneil, left, and fifth-grade teacher Allie Campbell are among educators who constructed from plastic drinking cups a "We Miss You All-Stars" message to their students in a fence in Spokane, Wash. With schools closed and teachers unable to report suspected cases of abuse and neglect, child welfare agencies have lost some of their best eyes and ears during a highly stressful time for families who have lost jobs and are locked down together at home. April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, but across the country, states are reporting fewer calls to child abuse hotlines, worrying child welfare officials that abuse is going unreported during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP)