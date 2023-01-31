Rescue workers conduct an operation to clear the rubble and search for bodies at the site of Monday's suicide bombing, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The death toll from the previous day's suicide bombing at a mosque in northwestern Pakistani rose to more than 85 on Tuesday, officials said. The assault on a Sunni Mosque inside a major police facility was one of the deadliest attacks on Pakistani security forces in recent years. (AP Photo/Muhammad Zubair)