FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Newly released body camera video shows Kohberger, the man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students being pulled over for allegedly running a red light about a month before the killings. The Idaho Statesman reported Thursday, May 4, 2023 that the video shows Washington State University campus police stopping Bryan Kohberger on Oct. 14, 2022 (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)