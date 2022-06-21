A window washer work around the town square, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Uvalde is home to the Texas elementary school where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers has long been a part of the fabric of the small city of Uvalde, a school attended by generations of families, and where the spark came that led to Hispanic parents and students to band together to fight discrimination over a half-century ago. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)