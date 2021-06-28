An employee of Ajinomoto, a global food and pharmaceutical company, walks past the company motto in Itasca, Ill., Monday, June 7, 2021. In May, Ajinomoto's employees returned to in-person work in a space designed for a post-COVID world. Hallways are wider. Glass panels separate cubicles. A work space has been transformed into a spa-like relaxation area. The culinary center is wired for virtual presentations. And a cleaning crew comes through twice a day, leaving Post-it notes to show what's been disinfected. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)