FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 file photo, people walk past the window display of a store in Skokie, Ill. A closely-watched gauge for U.S. consumer confidence released on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, tumbled to a reading of 88.6 in December as rising coronavirus cases tamped down American optimism to its lowest level since summer. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)