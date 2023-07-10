FILE - A relative of Shashkov Savely, a volunteer of detachment "Immortal Stalingrad" in the Russian Army, who was killed during a Russian special military operation in Ukraine, pays her last respect during his farewell ceremony at a cemetery in Krasnoslobodsk, Volgograd region, Russia, Saturday, April 15, 2023. Nearly 50,000 Russian soldiers have died in the war in Ukraine, according to the first independent statistical analysis of Russia’s war dead. (AP Photo, File)