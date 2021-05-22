FILE - In this Thursday, May 20, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, at podium, speaks in front of civic and faith leaders outside City Hall in Los Angeles. Faith and community leaders in Los Angeles called for peace, tolerance and unity in the wake of violence in the city that is being investigated as potential hate crimes. Los Angeles police on Saturday, May 22, 2021 announced the arrest of a suspect in an alleged attack by a pro-Palestinian group on Jewish men outside a restaurant earlier in the week. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)