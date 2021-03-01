In this Aug. 14, 2020, photo, the vehicle cargo ship Helios Ray is seen at the Port of Chiba in Chiba, Japan. An explosion struck the Israeli-owned Helios Ray as it sailed out of the Middle East on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, an unexplained blast renewing concerns about ship security in the region amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran. (Katsumi Yamamoto via AP)