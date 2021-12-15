FILE - Fox News host Sean Hannity speaks during a taping of his show, "Hannity," on Aug. 7, 2019, in New York. The revelation that Fox News Channel personalities sent text messages to the White House during the Jan. 6 insurrection urging President Donald Trump to call off the attack is the latest example of the network's stars seeking to influence the actions of newsmakers instead of simply reporting the news.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)