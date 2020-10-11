FILE - In this March 3, 2020 file photo, Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dr. Robert Kadlec testifies before a Senate Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the coronavirus on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kadlec said in an email Friday, Oct. 9, that the Trump administration “is accelerating production of safe and effective vaccines ... to ensure delivery starting January 2021." (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)