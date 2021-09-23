FILE - This Feb. 4, 2013 file photo shows a close up of a Boy Scout uniform in Irving, Texas. Amid the Boy Scouts of America’s complex bankruptcy case filed in February 2020, there is worsening friction between the BSA and the major religious groups that help it run thousands of Scout units. At issue: the churches’ fears that an eventual settlement – while protecting the BSA from future sex-abuse lawsuits – could leave many churches unprotected. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)