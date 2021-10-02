Angelique Ramirez, chief medical officer at Foundation Health Partners in Fairbanks, poses for a photograph in front of the emergency entrance at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Fairbanks, Alaska. Fairbanks Memorial Hospital on Friday, Oct. 1, said it activated the Crisis Standards of Care policy because of a critical shortage of bed capacity, staffing and monoclonal antibody treatments, along with the inability to transfer patients to other facilities. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)