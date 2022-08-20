Kate Needham, a veteran who co-founded the nonprofit Armed Forces Housing Advocates, looks on in a housing complex, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in San Diego. Needham's group supplies microgrants to military families in need, some of whom have resorted to food banks because their salaries do not cover such basics. “I don’t think civilians really understand — they might think we’re living in free housing and just having a great time, making lots of money. And that’s not the case at all.” (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)