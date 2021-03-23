In this March 21, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden speaks with members of the press on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Biden is going to Ohio to showcase health insurance cost cuts at what may be the best time for Democrats to talk up the Affordable Care Act since it became law. Biden’s COVID-19 relief law pumps up “Obamacare” subsidies for premiums to address longstanding problems of affordability, particularly for people with solid middle-class incomes. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)