NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, right, and Doug Hurley talk to the media in front of the Crew Dragon spacecraft at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif. On Friday, April 17, 2020, NASA and SpaceX announced May 27 for resuming human launches from the U.S. after nearly a decade. Hurley and Behnken will blast off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, departing from the same Kennedy Space Center launch pad used by Atlantis in July 2011. (AP)