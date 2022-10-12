FILE - Columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court, Feb. 22, 2022, in New York. A federal appeals court asked a Washington D.C. appeals court Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, to help it decide whether the United States should be substituted for former President Donald Trump as the defendant in a defamation lawsuit brought by Carroll, who says he raped her over a quarter century ago.(AP Photo/Larry Neumeister, File)