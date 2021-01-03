FILE - In this June 5, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump poses for a photo after signing the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Thousands of minority-owned small businesses were at the end of the line in the government’s coronavirus relief program as many struggled to find banks to accept their applications. Or, they were disadvantaged by the program's terms. Data from the Paycheck Protection Program analyzed by The Associated Press show many minority owners desperate for a loan didn’t receive one until the PPP's last weeks. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)