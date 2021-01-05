FILE - This Oct. 30, 2020 file photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse, an Illinois teenager charged in the slayings of two people during street protests in Kenosha, Wis., following the shooting of a Black man was expected to enter a plea in the case Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Kenosha County Sheriff's Department via AP File)