FILE - This April 18, 2013 aerial file photo, shows the remains of a nursing home, left, apartment complex, center, and fertilizer plant, right, destroyed by an explosion at a fertilizer plant in West, Texas. Images of a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital looked depressingly familiar to West, Texas Mayor Tommy, whose small town in 2013 was partly leveled by one of the deadliest fertilizer plant explosions in U.S. history. "I don't know what people were thinking about storing that stuff," Muska said, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)