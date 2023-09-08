In this image from video provided by the Tampa Police Department, Joseph Ruddy, a prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa, hands his business card to Officer Taylor Grant, outside his home in Temple Terrace, Fla., on the evening of July 4, 2023. When police arrived at his house to investigate a hit-and-run, Ruddy, one of the nation’s most prolific federal narcotics prosecutors, was so drunk he could barely stand up straight, leaning on the tailgate of his pickup to keep his balance. (Officer Taylor Grant/Tampa Police Department)