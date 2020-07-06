FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Rexburg (Idaho) Police Department shows Chad Daybell, who was arrested Tuesday, June 9, 2020, on suspicion of concealing or destroying evidence after local and federal investigators searched his property, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office. Court documents say authorities used cellphone information from the now-deceased uncle of two missing Idaho children to find the youths' bodies on a rural property in June 2020. Police found the remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and her brother, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, on June 9 after months of searching. Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, are in custody. (Rexburg Police Department via AP, File)