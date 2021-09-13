In this undated photo provided by the Research Institute for Farm Animal Biology in Dummerstorf, Germany in September 2021, a calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)