FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a rally, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Rome, Ga. A group of Georgia voters is challenging Greene’s eligibility to run for reelection, saying she helped facilitate the riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. The challenge filed Thursday, March 24, with the Georgia secretary of state’s office says it’s being brought by a group of registered voters in Greene’s congressional district. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)