FILE - In this June 26, 2020, file photo, volunteers Juanita MacKenzie, front, and Dave Stutman carry boxes of food to a waiting car at a large mobile pantry set up by the Food Bank of the Rockies in the parking lot of Empower Field at Mile High in west Denver. In an effort to keep Colorado residents fed and employed this winter, Colorado's Legislature is concluding a special session Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, by passing bills offering assistance to restaurants and food pantries struggling to keep their doors open during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)