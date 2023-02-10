FILE - The goalkeeper guards the net as girls take part in the first day of tryouts for the Fort Walton Beach High School girls' soccer team in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., on Oct. 10, 2012. Questions about female athletes’ menstrual history will no longer appear on the medical forms that Florida high school students have to fill out before participating in sports, though the new form will still ask athletes for their sex assigned at birth, rather than just their sex. The Florida High School Athletic Association axed the questions on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, after listening to a flood of complaints contained in letters read aloud during an emergency meeting of the board. (Devon Ravine/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP, File)