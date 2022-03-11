FILE - E. Jean Carroll listen as she meets with reporters outside a courthouse in New York, on March 4, 2020. Former President Donald Trump’s legal moves aimed at delaying a rape accuser Carroll's defamation claims from reaching trial are in bad faith and, so far, succeeding, a judge said in a decision released Friday, March 11, 2022, as he rejected an attempt by Trump to countersue. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)