FILE - A flock of birds fly past a Catholic church as the sun rises Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Damar, Kan. For many Christians, the relationship between birds and faith does not stray farther than seeing a dove carrying an olive branch on a banner at church. However, for Christian birdwatchers — or to use a phrase coined by theologian John Stott, “ornitheologists” — birding is a kind of worship. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)