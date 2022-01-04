A community volunteer hands over eggs to a buyer at a temporary food store to provide supplies to residents outside a residential block in Xi'an city in northwest China's Shaanxi province Monday, Jan. 03, 2022. Authorities in the northern Chinese city of Xi'an say they can provide food, health care and other necessities for the roughly 13 million under an almost two-week old lockdown. But some residents describe difficulties obtaining supplies and frustration and the economic impact on the city that is home to the famed Terracotta warriors, along with major industries. (Chinatopix Via AP)