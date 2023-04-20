Michael Crowder, 11, reads during an after-school literacy program in Atlanta on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Michael missed most of first grade, the foundational year for learning to read. It was the first fall of the pandemic, and for months Atlanta only offered school online. Michael's mom had just had a baby, and there was no quiet place to study in their small apartment. He missed a good part of second grade, too. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)