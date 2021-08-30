FILE — In this July 13, 2021 file photo radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Norwalk, Calif. Elder, in his first press conference since announcing his candidacy July 12, told reporters that if he replaces Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 election any mask or vaccine mandates in place at that time “will be suspended right away.” (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)