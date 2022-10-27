FILE - A man stands in a glacier cave at the Sardona glacier, July 27, 2022, in Vaettis, Switzerland. The melting glacier has revealed a cave. Faced with increasing demand for alpine water resources at a time of accelerating glacier melt, policymakers from 8 European countries are meeting in Switzerland to prevent a dispute over diminishing water resources from the highest peaks in the Alps. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP, File)