Tyler Rorah, 18, of Brooksville, receives a Moderna COVID 19 vaccine shot from LPN Sonie Woods, right, while receiving his CDC (issued) Covid 10 Vaccination Card during his vaccination appointment on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Saint Leo University, which is serving as the host for the Florida Department of Health's COVID-19 vaccine distribution for East Pasco County (FL). (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)