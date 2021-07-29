This July 2021 image provided by Viatris shows Semglee insulin. On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, U.S. regulators took action that will make it easier to get a cheaper and similar version of a brand-name insulin at the drugstore. The Food and Drug Administration agreed that Viatris Inc.’s Semglee was interchangeable with widely use Lantus, a fast-acting insulin. (Viatris via AP)