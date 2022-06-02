ILE - Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Oct. 19, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Child welfare officials in Oregon will stop using an algorithm to help decide which families are investigated by social workers, opting instead for an entirely new process that officials said will make more racially equitable decisions. Wyden said he had long been concerned about the algorithms used by his state’s child welfare system and reached out to the department again following an AP story to ask questions about racial bias – a prevailing concern with the growing use of artificial intelligence tools in child protective services. (Mandel Ngan/Pool Photo via AP, File)