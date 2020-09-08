A car is left parked at a house where killings occurred in the rural town Aguanga, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Seven people were found fatally shot at an illegal marijuana growing operation in Aguanga. The crime scene was discovered before dawn Monday, Sept. 7, after deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a home in the unincorporated community of Aguanga, north of San Diego, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat)